Heller Still Opposes AHCA, Says Fix Is Needed Soon

Twelve republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.

"I'm not going to vote against low-income Nevada families or those seniors or those children that benefit, those with mental health, those with opioid problems who we haven't seen as it expands in Nevada," Heller said.

More than 200,000 Nevadans would lose Medicaid coverage under the current plan, known as Trumpcare. Half of the funding used for medicaid is for mental health or opioid abuse treatment. Heller is talking to President Trump about his concerns.

"The impact it would have on rural hospitals, on nursing homes throughout the state of Nevada would be devastating if this program were cut back," Heller said.

Heller says a new health care policy is needed more than ever, now that 14 of Nevada's 17 counties will not have coverage from carriers on the exchange.

"I want a health care bill that works, and you can see we have Obamacare, right now, that I have never supported and you can see it falling apart, right in front of our eyes," Heller said. "We have to do something quickly about health care, here in this country and try to bring this market back together so these insurance companies come back."

Heller says finding a solution to the health care issue is difficult, finding a balance between keeping residents, businesses, and insurance companies happy.

Heller says he does not like the make-up of the current legislation, saying health care and entitlement reform should be done separately, instead of in one bill.

"There isn't a democrat here in Washington, D.C. that says they wouldn't come to the table and help support marked improvements on the ACA, if that's what we were concentrating on and that is health care," Heller said.

Heller says those improvements can happen across the board.

"Let's worry about health care, let's talk about the individual mandate, repeal that, let's take a look at some of these taxes, what we can live with and what we can't live with, and let's get a market place effort so that we can go across lines and we can get more competition," Heller said. "Let's do what's necessary in order to bolster the health care system that we have here in this country. All we're worrying about right now is entitlement reform and that's not fair. We said that we would repeal and replace Obamacare. We should move down that road but we're not doing it. We're not doing it in this legislation. In fact, we're codifying Obamacare at this point, with the current legislation that has been written up. We have a long way to go, long way to go if we're gonna keep that promise."