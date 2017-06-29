California Highway Patrol Hosts Coffee with a Cop

The California Highway Patrol is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday.

On June 30, members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, Alpine County Sheriff, and community members will gather in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships with Coffee with a Cop. Coffee with a Cop allows community members to ask questions and to learn more about the Department’s work in Alpine County’s neighborhoods.

Supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative with similar events held across the country where local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

A majority of time that law enforcement connects with the public is during emergencies or emotional situations which are not always the most effective times to build a relationship with the community. Some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street and Coffee with a Cop seeks to break down barriers and allow for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers,” said Lt. Terry Lowther. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

They are inviting all community members to attend the event that goes from 9 am to 11 am on June 30 at Alps Haus Cafe. Please contact Public Information Officer Ruth Loehr with questions: (530) 577-1001 or rloehr@chp.ca.gov.

(California Highway Patrol contributed to this story)