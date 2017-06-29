Truckee River Changes Color

Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.

We caught up with some folks that say they noticed the river changing colors while driving from Truckee to Reno.

They stopped off at Crystal Peak Park to see it up close.

"Well, watching the river change from glorious green and clear to Colorado mud, it looks like we could be on the side of the Grand Canyon,” says Janna Caughron of Reno.

Wayne Vandergriff of Reno adds, "It was gradual, it didn't-- it took probably about 4 minutes for it to really turn brown."

Now there is nothing to worry about here. Experts tell us this is from debris flowing into the Truckee from Bronco Creek near Floriston.

Truckee Meadows Water Authority says its treatment plant is ready for the muddy water and always adjusts treatment when these things happen.