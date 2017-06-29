Rudy Flores Hits First Triple-A Home Run, Aces Win

From Aces Communications:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. — The Reno Aces and Salt Lake Bees finished their four-game series in Salt Lake Thursday afternoon in front of a crowd of 5,068. Reno scratched out a 3-2 victory in extra-innings over the first place Bees. Newcomer Rudy Flores was the spark Reno needed, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI and his first Triple-A home run. D-backs number one prospect Anthony Banda got the start on the mound, finishing with 6.0 innings and four strikeouts.

Reno got into the scoring column in the top of the first and second inning. Jack Reinheimer and All-Star Oswaldo Arcia got the rally started with back-to-back one-out singles. Christian Walker collected his MiLB-leading 79th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to deep center field to give the Aces a one-run lead. In the second inning, Rudy Flores connected on a 2-1 fastball and sent his first career Triple-A home run over the right field wall to extend the Aces lead to two.

Salt Lake would crawl back into it in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs of their own to tie things up. Tony Sanchez started off the home half with a single to center. After a Nolan Fontana sacrifice bunt, Shane Robinson drove in Sanchez with a RBI single. C.J. Cron capped off the Bees scoring outburst with a RBI single to tie things up at two.

The bats would go silent for both sides until the top of the 10th inning. Reno would send relievers Silvino Bracho, Jimmie Sherfy (2-0, 1.23) and Erik Davis in to follow Banda. The three arms out of the bullpen allowed just three hits in four innings of work. Salt Lake threw five pitchers on Thursday afternoon. The Salt Lake staff allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 10 innings.

Kristopher Negron started the 10th inning off with by drawing a full-count walk. After stealing second base, Flores singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Negron and giving Reno the 3-2 advantage in extras. The Aces would not plate another run, but the one-run cushion was enough for Reno. Erik Davis allowed two Salt Lake baserunners in the bottom of the 10th but spun a game-ending double play to send Reno home victorious.

With the win, Reno moves to 49-31, 18 games above .500 on the season. The Aces head to El Paso tomorrow for a four-game set against the Chihuahuas. Greg Gross and the club will return to The Biggest Little City on the 4th of July.