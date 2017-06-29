Nevada Casinos Win More Than $991.6 Million From Gamblers in May - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Casinos Win More Than $991.6 Million From Gamblers in May

Nevada regulators say casinos across the state won more than $991.6 million from gamblers last month.

Data released Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casino revenues in May increased 3.5% over the year.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up almost 3% year-over-year, to almost $546.8 million. Downtown Las Vegas winnings increased 9.5% to more than $55.2 million.

The casinos at Stateline on the south shore of Lake Tahoe saw a 30% jump in revenue, winning more than $17.8 million from patrons.

Reno casino revenue was up almost 1.7% to about $51.2 million.

The state benefited with more than $52.3 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in May. That's a 2.6% increase over the year.

