Humboldt County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted on Child Molestation-Related Charges

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have arrested a man wanted from Washington State on child molestation-related charges.

Deputies say 46-year-old David Edward Wilson of Walla Walla was arrested on Tuesday after trying to get a ride while on Highway 95 near Reinhart Road.

During a subsequent investigation, deputies say they found out Wilson had an outstanding felony warrant on charges of Rape of a Child in the First Degree, and Child Molestation in the First Degree that were allegedly committed between December of 2016 and April of 2017.

Deputies say Wilson told them he was hitchhiking from Wyoming to Oregon, and had only been in Humboldt County for a few hours. It is unknown how long Wilson has actually been in Humboldt County.

Wilson was booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center on the warrant, which has a $75,000 bail, and is awaiting extradition to Washington.

(Humboldt County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)