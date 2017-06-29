Someone 2 Know: Mama

The U.S. Forest Service says a temporary target shooting restriction will go into effect on Friday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.More >>
Senate Republicans are considering keeping a big tax increase President Obama enacted in their health care bill.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says fire restrictions start Friday in western Nevada, and will last until further notice.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
The Reno Aces and Salt Lake Bees finished their four-game series in Salt Lake Thursday afternoon where Reno scratched out a 3-2 victory in extra-innings over the first place Bees.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
