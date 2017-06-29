Justice Department Gives Up Washington Redskins Name Fight - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Justice Department Gives Up Washington Redskins Name Fight

Posted: Updated:

The Justice Department is giving up the legal fight over the name of the Washington Redskins.

In a letter to a federal appeals court, the department said last week's Supreme Court decision in favor of an Asian-American band calling itself the Slants means the NFL team will prevail in a legal battle to cancel the team's trademarks because the name is disparaging to Native Americans.

Mark Freeman, an attorney for the Justice Department's civil division, wrote on Wednesday to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals that the court "should reverse the judgment of the district court and remand the case with instructions to enter judgment in favor of Pro-Football."

The Redskins case had been on hold in the federal appeals court while the Slants decision was rendered.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.