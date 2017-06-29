Senate GOP Tries to Salvage Their Health Care Bill

Senate Republicans are considering keeping a big tax increase President Obama enacted in their health care bill.

The GOP bill would repeal most of the tax boosts in Obama's law but as they work to gain more support, they may be leaving one tax increase in place.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is delaying the vote on the Senate health care bill -- originally slated to take place before the July 4 holiday -- while a number of GOP senators remain opposed to their own party's unpopular proposal, including Nevada’s Senator Dean Heller.

Senator Heller of Nevada is just one of several Republican Senators that have come out against the bill in its current form.

KTVN’s Paul Nelson is talking with Heller today. Earlier a reporter from CNN asked the senator about the bill. In response, Heller said, “I'm not going to negotiate with the press here on what it's going to take to get to something favorable for the state of Nevada. But the bottom line is if this bill is not good for the state of Nevada, I'm simply not going to support it.”

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada has also denounced the health care bill. She emphasized the impact it would have on veterans saying, “52% of veterans receive health care outside of the VA system, they face the risk of having less access to health care services, lower quality care, and skyrocketing premiums.” She continues to say that with the proposed cuts to Medicaid 18,000 Nevada veterans currently benefiting would risk losing coverage as well as another 19,000 Nevada veterans that live in rural Nevada.

The Division of Insurance announced this week that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018. To read more on this, click here.

The House passed its version of health care reform in May, but only narrowly, and with no Democratic support. Republicans have championed repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) since its passage in 2010, but as the months of President Trump's administration drag on, some in Washington, D.C., are becoming skeptical that they can make good on that Trump campaign promise.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)