City of Reno Creates New Special Events Space Near Reno Arch

The City of Reno is adding a new special events space to downtown near the Reno Arch. The venue will host a free Thursday evening summer concert series.

“Summer is special events season in our region, and this new venue will help the downtown area become an even more attractive place for people to hold their special events," said Reno Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon. "It will offer visitors and residents an opportunity to enjoy the heart of our city."

Longer-term plans are still being developed for the area, which is located on the ReTRAC east trench cover.

Fencing will provide an area for people to legally consume alcoholic beverages in a designated outdoor space.

The Thursday evening concert series will feature local musicians. 

The Eldorado is partnering with the City of Reno to sell drinks within the event space and provide additional seating during the concert series. Staff is also reaching out to local food trucks and artists to add to the event. Interested vendors can reach out to the special events office by contacting hilla@reno.gov.  

The free concert series is scheduled for Thursdays from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. through September 21, except for August 10 due to Hot August Nights.

Artist Lineup:
June 29, 2017 - The Heidi Incident
July 6, 2017 - Silver
July 13, 2017 - The John Whites
July 20, 2017 - Drinking with Clowns
July 27, 2017 - What It Do
August 3, 2017 - Novelists
August 10, 2017 - No Concert due to Hot August Nights
August 17, 2017 - Sam Ravenna
August 24, 2017 - Dainsley
August 31, 2017 - Serina Dawn
September 7, 2017 - Jellybread
September 14, 2017 - Novelists
September 17, 2017 - Dirty Revival
September 21, 2017 - Funk Assassination 

(The City of Reno contributed to this report.)

