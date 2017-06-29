Temporary Target Shooting Restriction to Begin in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service says a temporary target shooting restriction will go into effect on Friday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The Carson Ranger District says the restriction remain in effect until Saturday, Sept. 30 or until conditions change.

“This temporary shooting restriction will prohibit people who are not hunting from discharging firearms on the Carson Ranger District,” said District Ranger Irene Davidson. “The main purpose of this order is to enhance public safety and protect natural resources while the District’s fire conditions are at a dangerous level as evidenced by the recent rash of shooting-related fires.”

In May and June, there have been 9 fires that has burned over 500 acres (7 fires in Washoe and one in Churchill Counties in Nevada and one in Alpine County, California) that were human caused and currently under investigation where target shooting has become the focus as the cause: two on private lands; four on Nevada Bureau of Land Management lands; and three on Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest lands. The amount of shooting-related fires are above the average number for this time of year.

Violating the temporary shooting restriction is punishable by a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail. In addition, anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire will be held civilly and criminally liable.

“U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement will be bringing in extra officers to patrol and enforce the temporary shooting restrictions on the Carson Ranger District,” said Don Harris, Patrol Captain with Forest Service Law Enforcement & Investigations.”

Forest officials suggest gun enthusiasts use private or county designated shooting ranges while the restriction is in effect.

To report illegal shooting on the Carson Ranger District while the temporary shooting restriction is in place, please contact either the Nevada Division of Wildlife 24-hour Dispatch Center at 775-688-1331 or 775-688-1332 (U.S. Forest Law Enforcement) or the Ranger District Office at 775-882-2766 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In a statement, the BLM says:

"The BLM is currently reviewing options related to shooting on lands managed by BLM that range from restrictions to closures.In the meantime, we ask members of the public to be careful and be aware of their surroundings in terms of potential fuel sources like dry grass if they are planning on going shooting.They should also carry extra water, a shovel or fire extinguisher."

Never approach anyone that may be illegally target shooting. Instead, get details and descriptions of the incident and turn them over to an enforcement agency. Helpful information includes:

• The license plate number and description of the vehicle involved (make, model, year, and condition).

• Number of people involved, along with descriptions.

• Date and time of incident.

• Location and directions to the area, if possible GPS coordinates.

• Name and telephone number of person reporting the incident.

• Provide any cell phone photos if available.

The Carson Ranger District encompasses over 400,000 acres on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in the states of Nevada (136,232 acres) and California (270,208 acres). The District includes 330,000 acres of urban interface area west of Reno-Sparks Metropolitan Area (pop. 425,417), Carson City (pop. 54,080), Minden (pop. 3,001), and Gardnerville (pop. 5,656) in Nevada and more remote rural areas in eastern California.

Separately, fire restrictions start Friday across western Nevada. To read that story, click here.

(The Forest Service contributed to this report.)