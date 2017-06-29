U.S. Blacklists China Bank, Revving Up Pressure Over North Korea

The U.S. Forest Service says a temporary shooting restriction will go into effect on Friday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.More >>
The Trump administration has blacklisted a small Chinese bank accused of illicit dealings with North Korea, escalating pressure to get Beijing to rein in its wayward ally.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says a lightning-sparked wildfire near Carlin close to the Tank fire. The Cole Creek Fire is 12 miles south of Carlin and east of the Rain Ranch.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says a 500-acre wildfire is burning 12 miles southwest of Carlin. The Tank Fire is 60% contained, but homes are threatened near the Barth Mine.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says fire restrictions start Friday in western Nevada, and will last until further notice.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
