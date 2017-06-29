Sinkhole Swallows Up Car in Downtown St. Louis; No Injuries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sinkhole Swallows Up Car in Downtown St. Louis; No Injuries

Posted: Updated:

A sinkhole has opened up and swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis.

There have been no injuries reported resulting from the sinkhole that appeared shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Aerial TV footage shows the white car on its side in the hole, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe.

The car's owners told television station KMOV that they were returning from a gym when they found their car in the crater.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

