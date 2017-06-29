Sinkhole Swallows Up Car in Downtown St. Louis; No Injuries

The Bureau of Land Management says it appears that people started the Mill Fire south of Battle Mountain.More >>
A sinkhole has opened up and swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis. There have been no injuries reported resulting from the sinkhole that appeared shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A new federal report says the majority of hate crimes experienced by U.S. residents over a 12-year period were not reported to police.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says a 500-acre wildfire is burning 12 miles southwest of Carlin. The Tank Fire is 60% contained, but homes are threatened near the Barth Mine.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
