Arizona Braces for Winds as Wildfires Sweep West

More than 600 Arizona firefighters are bracing for persistent windy conditions as they battle a northern Arizona fire that has charred 32 square miles of dense shrubbery.

The fire is burning in communities around Prescott, a mountain city about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

Yavapai County spokesman David McAtee says about 3,400 people in the area have been affected by the fire and roughly 3,000 structures in the evacuated areas were at risk. Officials are not immediately sure how many are homes.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to visit the area Thursday.

Elsewhere across the western U.S., a fire in the foothills north of Los Angeles was burned right up to homes before the blaze was beaten back.

Fifty homes were put under mandatory evacuation orders on the suburban edges of Burbank, where flames raced uphill through tinder-dry grass.

No homes were destroyed, and most evacuations were canceled after a few hours.

In Utah, firefighters braced for more high winds as they tried to slow a stubborn wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people from a ski resort town.

Firefighters in Washington state were battling three fires near Wenatchee that had grown to about 37 square miles.

And in Idaho, fire officials say quick responses by ranchers and others to more than 20 wildfires sparked by lightning have kept the small fires from becoming major blazes like those that scorched the region in recent decades.

A wildfire in southwestern Colorado has burned at least one home and forced the evacuation of about 140 others, as well as a busy campground. The fire was reported about 2 miles west of Durango on Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear if a second, smaller fire nearby was sparked by the initial blaze.

