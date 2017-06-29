Federal Report: More Than Half of Hate Crimes in U.S. Go Unreported

The State Department says it will start implementing President Donald Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
The local blood inventory has dipped significantly, according to United Blood Services. United Blood Services says all blood types are important but they’re specifically looking for O negative blood types.More >>
Cardinal George Pell, one of Pope Francis' top advisers, took a leave of absence to fight multiple sexual abuse charges.More >>
A fire caused by lightning is burning near Carlin Nevada close to the Tank fire.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
