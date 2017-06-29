Federal Report: More Than Half of Hate Crimes in U.S. Go Unrepor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Federal Report: More Than Half of Hate Crimes in U.S. Go Unreported

Posted: Updated:

A new federal report says the majority of hate crimes experienced by U.S. residents over a 12-year period were not reported to police.

The special report released Thursday by the Bureau of Justice Statistics has stoked advocates' concerns about ongoing tensions between law enforcement and black and Latino communities.

The report says more than half of the 250,000 hate crimes that occurred each year between 2004 and 2015 were not reported.

Most often, hate crimes weren't reported to police because they were handled some other way. But those surveyed also said they did not come forward because they didn't feel it was important or that police would help.

The report comes as the Justice Department gathers to address hate crimes, including a lack of solid data on the problem.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

