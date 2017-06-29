More Court Challenges Expected for President Trump's New Travel - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

More Court Challenges Expected for President Trump's New Travel Ban

The scaled-back version of President Donald Trump's travel ban is likely to generate a new round of court battles.

The new rules took effect Thursday evening but didn't spark the protests and chaos at airports around the world that marked the original order last January.

Instead of an outright ban as once proposed, the new rules tighten already-tough visa policies affecting citizens from six Muslim-majority countries. Refugees are covered as well.

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Dan Hetlage says his agency expects business as usual at ports of entry, with all valid visa holders still being able to travel.

Nonetheless, immigration and refugee advocates are vowing to challenge the new requirements.

The Trump administration has struggled to explain how they immigration policy will make the United States safer.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department say new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible. The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations who are still awaiting approval for admission to the U.S.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships, according to the guidelines that were issued in a cable sent to all U.S. embassies and consulates late on Wednesday.

As far as business or professional links are concerned, the State Department said a legitimate relationship must be "formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course rather than for the purpose of evading" the ban.

Journalists, students, workers or lecturers who have valid invitations or employment contracts in the U.S. would be exempt from the ban.

The exemption does not apply to those who seek a relationship with an American business or educational institution purely for the purpose of avoiding the rules, the cable said.  A hotel reservation or car rental contract, even if it was pre-paid, would also not count, it said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department looks forward to defending the travel ban when the Supreme Court hears arguments in the case in October.

Sessions says Monday's decision is "an important step toward restoring the separation of powers between the branches of the federal government" by recognizing the president's right to protect national security.

The court is letting the administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries. The court's opinion said two federal appeals courts that had blocked the policy went too far to limit Trump's authority over immigration.

Sessions says the travel ban case "raises profound questions about the proper balance of these constitutional powers."

Sessions says vetting of those seeking to come to the U.S. is crucial for national security.

Trump rolled out a travel ban just a week after his Jan. 20 inauguration, but lower federal courts have blocked it and a revised version - and one court also has blocked a 120-day halt on refugee arrivals in the United States.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

