More Court Challenges Expected for President Trump's New Travel Ban

Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says a temporary target shooting restriction will go into effect on Friday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says a temporary target shooting restriction will go into effect on Friday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says a lightning-sparked wildfire near Carlin is close to the Tank Fire. The Cole Creek Fire is 12 miles south of Carlin and east of the Rain Ranch.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says a lightning-sparked wildfire near Carlin is close to the Tank Fire. The Cole Creek Fire is 12 miles south of Carlin and east of the Rain Ranch.More >>
Twelve Republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.More >>
Twelve Republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.More >>
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!More >>
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
Carson city resident, Mary Musick-Moon fears that her husband will lose his Anthem health insurance coverage he found through the ACA Marketplace. Having a kidney transplant more than three decades ago, he still requires continuous care, treatment and medication.More >>
Carson city resident, Mary Musick-Moon fears that her husband will lose his Anthem health insurance coverage he found through the ACA Marketplace. Having a kidney transplant more than three decades ago, he still requires continuous care, treatment and medication.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission has started building a bridge that will make up a key part of the SouthEast Connector.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission has started building a bridge that will make up a key part of the SouthEast Connector.More >>
Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face.More >>
Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face.More >>