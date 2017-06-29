Cole Creek Fire Caused By Lightning Near Carlin Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cole Creek Fire Caused By Lightning Near Carlin Nevada

Posted: Updated:

The Bureau of Land Management says a fire caused by lightning is burning near Carlin Nevada close to the Tank fire. The Cole Creek fire is 12 miles South of Carlin and east of the Rain Ranch.

Officials say fire is 6,195 acres and 70 percent contained. The blaze started around 4 p.m. on June 26th. The BLM plans to have it fully contained by Monday July 3rd around 5 pm.

We will continue updating you as we know more.

To read about the Tank fire that is nearby this Cole Creek fire, click here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.