Cole Creek Fire Caused By Lightning Near Carlin Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management says a fire caused by lightning is burning near Carlin Nevada close to the Tank fire. The Cole Creek fire is 12 miles South of Carlin and east of the Rain Ranch.

Officials say fire is 6,195 acres and 70 percent contained. The blaze started around 4 p.m. on June 26th. The BLM plans to have it fully contained by Monday July 3rd around 5 pm.

We will continue updating you as we know more.

To read about the Tank fire that is nearby this Cole Creek fire, click here.