The Tank Fire Burning Near Carlin Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management report a 500 acres wildfire that is burning 12 miles Southwest of Carlin Nevada.

It's being called the Tank fire and currently it's 60 percent contained but homes are being threatened. State and federal officers are on the scene.

The fire broke out around 7:15 on June 28th. There is no word yet on the cause. We will update you as we know more.

There is also the Cole Creek fire that is burning east of Rain Ranch and very close to this fire. To read about the Cole Creek fire click here.