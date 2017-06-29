Aces Fall in Salt Lake

Aces Release

6/28/2017

The Reno Aces and Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday night from Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City in front of a crowd of 5,071. Recently-named Pacific Coast League All-Star Troy Scribner got the nod for Keith Johnson’s Bees, entering the contest with a record of 8-2. Opposing Scribner would be Reno left-hander Aaron Laffey who came in 4-1 on the season. In a night with little offense, Oswaldo Arcia and Kristopher Negron each blasted solo home runs to give the Aces their only two runs of the evening.

Salt Lake would jump in front early, scoring a run in the top of the first inning and another two in the bottom of the second. The Salt Lake offense was led by former Halo outfielder Shane Robinson. Robinson finished 3-for-4 in the game, all of which of the single variety. Reno would respond with one of their own in the top half of the third inning. Kristopher Negron sent a leadoff home run off of the foul pole for his fourth dinger of the season, narrowing the Salt Lake lead to two.

Troy Scribner (9-2, 4.29 ERA) kept the Reno offense off-balance all night, finishing with a season-high 11 strikeouts in six innings of work. The right-hander from Sacred Heart University allowed just one run on three hits and only walked one. Scribner would hand the ball to Bees closer, Mike Morin. Moring tossed two innings of near-perfect baseball, allowing two hits. The final hit he allowed was one off the bat of Oswaldo Arcia. With one out in the top of the ninth inning, down by four, Arcia sent his 18th homer of the season over the right field wall to bring the game with to a 5-2 Salt Lake lead. The offense was sat down in order following the Arcia long ball, and the Aces picked up their third loss in as many days.

With the loss, Reno moves to 48-31, 17 games above .500 on the season. The Aces conclude their series in Salt Lake tomorrow with an 11:05 a.m. start time in Salt Lake before heading to El Paso for a four-game set against the Chihuahuas.