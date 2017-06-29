Celebrate the Fourth at Nevada State Railroad Museum

The wood-burning steam locomotives Glenbrook, left, and Inyo, will be running at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City over the Fourth of July weekend.

From Nevada State Railroad Museum:

CARSON CITY, Nevada – On a star-spangled Fourth of July weekend, the Nevada State Railroad Museum will be showcasing an all-star lineup of its rolling stock – and giving visitors discounted rates for unlimited train rides.

The museum, which is generally closed on Tuesdays, will be in full operation this Tuesday, the Fourth of July. Festivities actually begin on Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

“We’ll have all of our running gear out on the loop,” Museum Director Dan Thielen said. “We’ll have the Parade of Trains every morning.”

The Parade of Trains includes the pride of the museum’s collection – its two 1875 wood-burning steam locomotives, the Inyo and the Glenbrook; and the McKeen Motor Car. The No. 25 locomotive will be pulling passengers every day.

Visitors to the museum during the holiday weekend have the opportunity to purchase an all-inclusive wristband each day. It includes admission to the museum and unlimited train rides for the day of purchase. The price is $15 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 17 and free to children 3 and younger. Museum members can purchase a wristband for $10 each day.

The McKeen Motor Car and No. 25 will be alternating runs every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing visitors to ride both trains. Both the Inyo and the Glenbrook will be making demonstration runs each day, but do not take passengers.



Please note: the wristband is good for one day and a separate wristband must be purchased each day of the event. Normal museum admission prices and train fares are available, as well.



Contact the museum at (775) 687-6953 x224 for more information.