Troopers Can Ticket Drivers Who Go Too Slow in the Fast Lane - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Troopers Can Ticket Drivers Who Go Too Slow in the Fast Lane

Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.

On Saturday, July 1, Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers can issue fines from $50 up to $200 dollars to slow drivers who impede the flow of traffic while going under the speed limit in the left-most lane on a highway with two or more lanes.

Officials say the fine can get higher the more times you get a ticket.

NHP believes this law will not only help with the flow of traffic, but also help first responders.

