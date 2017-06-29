Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Vehicle Burglary

Sparks Police seeks a suspect in a vehicle burglary that happened outside the AM/PM Mini Market on Victorian Avenue.More >>
BLM Nevada says fire officials with the Desert Basin Zone responded to a fire near the Mill Creek Campground, which is south of Battle Mountain.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
A family displaced by a house fire in Fernley on Monday is asking for your help.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
