Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Vehicle Burglary

Sparks Police seeks a suspect in a vehicle burglary that happened outside the AM/PM Mini Market on Victorian Avenue.

Police say that on Wednesday, June 28 at about 12:48 pm, the suspect entered a person's silver Yukon that was parked outside the AM/PM Mini Market and took their wallet.

Sparks Police is asking anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.