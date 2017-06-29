Wildfire Near Mill Creek Campground South of Battle Mountain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wildfire Near Mill Creek Campground South of Battle Mountain

Posted: Updated:

Bureau of Land Management Nevada says fire officials with the Desert Basin Zone responded to a fire near the Mill Creek Campground, which is south of Battle Mountain.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 6 pm and will be working through the evening. About 100 firefighters from multiple agencies are on site or en route.  

BLM says the Mill Fire has burned about 300 acres and is spreading to the east of Mill Creek Canyon.

Officials say that one structure, a vault toilet has been damaged and Mill Creek Campground has been evacuated. 

Staff at the Battle Mountain District have and are contacting people in the Mill Creek Canyon area who own homes or have grazing permits around the affected area as private land and structures are currently threatened along with the sage-grouse habitat.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.