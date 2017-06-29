Wildfire Near Mill Creek Campground South of Battle Mountain

Bureau of Land Management Nevada says fire officials with the Desert Basin Zone responded to a fire near the Mill Creek Campground, which is south of Battle Mountain.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 6 pm and will be working through the evening. About 100 firefighters from multiple agencies are on site or en route.

BLM says the Mill Fire has burned about 300 acres and is spreading to the east of Mill Creek Canyon.

Officials say that one structure, a vault toilet has been damaged and Mill Creek Campground has been evacuated.

Staff at the Battle Mountain District have and are contacting people in the Mill Creek Canyon area who own homes or have grazing permits around the affected area as private land and structures are currently threatened along with the sage-grouse habitat.