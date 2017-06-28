Host Families Needed for TMCC International Students

Host families are needed for the International Student Services program at Truckee Meadows Community College.

With Reno's continued growth and expansion, TMCC is looking to draw international students to the area. They need 10 host families for the upcoming Fall semester. The community college has partnered with "International Student Placements," (ISP) a company that matches international students with families.

The hosting contract lasts for two to three months. At that point, families and their students can continue their arrangement, independently, if they choose.

The students' ages range anywhere from 17 to 24 years old. They come from all over the world, mainly hailing from Asian countries, according to Stacy Ahrweiler, a coordinator with ISP.

The requirements to be a host are fairly simple, although final approval depends on an in-person interview with ISP.

Hosts have to provide students with a bed, chair, desk, a private space and daily meals. This comes with a monthly compensation stipend of $875.

So, what is the draw to Reno for international students? Well, Ahrweiler says it has a lot to do with the local experience in a growing city with easy access to nature and outdoor activities.

However, she emphasized the importance of having host families in situations like these. Allowing these students to live in a home-like setting in an unfamiliar place makes the world of difference, she adds. It helps to ease homesick feelings students may have, in turn, making it easier for them to do what they came to America to do--learn.

If you'd like to help TMCC by becoming a host or if you'd simply like more information about the program, click here.