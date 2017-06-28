Host Families Needed for TMCC International Students

Oswaldo Arcia and Kristopher Negron each blasted solo home runs to give the Aces their only two runs of the eveningMore >>
The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team wants everyone to enjoy fireworks shows and to remember that fireworks are illegal in the Tahoe Basin and much of the surrounding area.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Host families are needed for the International Student Services program at Truckee Meadows Community College. With Reno's continued growth and expansion, TMCC is looking to draw international students to the area. They need 10 host families for the upcoming Fall semester.More >>
Sparks Police seeks a suspect in a vehicle burglary that happened outside the AM/PM Mini Market on Victorian Avenue.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
A family displaced by a house fire in Fernley on Monday is asking for your help.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
