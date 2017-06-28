"Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

"Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.

On Saturday July 1st, a new similar law will take effect in Nevada. The new “move over” law will require drivers to give the same respect to Nevada Department of Transportation vehicles parked with blue or flashing orange lights.

This new law is different than existing rules that require drivers to slow down in construction zones. The “move over” law is geared toward protecting NDOT crews that stop spontaneously. Crews like the freeway service patrol vehicles and garbage truck crews who put themselves at a higher safety risk while out on the job. Meg Ragonese with the Nevada Department of Transportation says these crews aren't protected by cones and signs like those who work in a construction zone.

"They are doing emergency response, essentially responding to roadside incidents removing debris from the roadside and those are very quick responses meaning there's not a full road work zone set up," says Ragonese.

In nearly 70 years, 24 NDOT employees have died while on the job. Ragonese says the new law aims to not only better protect roadside maintenance crews, but also everyone else who's out on the roads.

"Gives us more room and more safety to do our important work of keeping the roads safe and clean for everyone.”

Drivers caught violating the new law may be charged with a misdemeanor. Neighboring states like California and Utah already have "move over" laws for their department of transportation vehicles.

