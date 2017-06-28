School Bus Driver Screening

A national investigation was posted on CBS News on June 27 regarding lack of oversight on school bus drivers. The investigation looked into traffic accidents and criminal records of bus drivers.

CBS News found that at least once a week, a school bus driver is arrested for driving under influence, having child pornography or assaulting a child. In Nevada, Diana Hollander of Nevada Department of Education, says there is a rigorous hiring process in place to make sure incidents like that, don't happen here, "If there is any kind of driving drunk, drugs anything like that. They aren't even going to let them through the front door."

Statewide, prospective drivers must pass a background check before they are hired. Each driver must test for their commercial drivers license (CDL), then they spend 40 hours of training with the school bus and 20 hours inside a classroom before they are even allowed to start driving students. Every year, bus drivers are drug tested and if a driver has been arrested or ticketed, their license is suspended.

Then it is up to the school district to decide if they keep their job or not, "If the driver completes the requirements that CDL can be reinstated, but normally the district doesn't hire them back," explains Hollander.

Hollander says that a school bus is still the safest way to get to school, Schoolbusfacts.com says that only 1% of youth fatalities are caused by a school bus, and you are 70 times more likely to get to school safely if you ride the bus.

We did reach out the Washoe County and Lyon County School District about this issue and they say that they do follow the state guidelines when it comes to hiring their drivers, meaning they do full background checks and annual drug tests.