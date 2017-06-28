School Bus Driver Screening - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

School Bus Driver Screening

Posted: Updated:

A national investigation was posted on CBS News on June 27 regarding lack of oversight on school bus drivers. The investigation looked into traffic accidents and criminal records of bus drivers. 

CBS News found that at least once a week, a school bus driver is arrested for driving under influence, having child pornography or assaulting a child. In Nevada, Diana Hollander of Nevada Department of Education, says there is a rigorous hiring process in place to make sure incidents like that, don't happen here, "If there is any kind of driving drunk, drugs anything like that. They aren't even going to let them through the front door." 

Statewide, prospective drivers must pass a background check before they are hired. Each driver must test for their commercial drivers license (CDL), then they spend 40 hours of training with the school bus and 20 hours inside a classroom before they are even allowed to start driving students. Every year, bus drivers are drug tested and if a driver has been arrested or ticketed, their license is suspended.

Then it is up to the school district to decide if they keep their job or not, "If the driver completes the requirements that CDL can be reinstated, but normally the district doesn't hire them back," explains Hollander.

Hollander says that a school bus is still the safest way to get to school, Schoolbusfacts.com says that only 1% of youth fatalities are caused by a school bus, and you are 70 times more likely to get to school safely if you ride the bus. 

We did reach out the Washoe County and Lyon County School District about this issue and they say that they do follow the state guidelines when it comes to hiring their drivers, meaning they do full background checks and annual drug tests. 

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:18:31 GMT

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

  • Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:16:08 GMT

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

  • US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:43:51 GMT

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.