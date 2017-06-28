Earthquakes So Far in 2017

It takes a lot of computers to run the Seismic Network at UNR. Several new sensors will eventually be installed throughout the area. Some will go near Truckee too. There is a little delay this year though.

"Many of our sites are on mountain tops and some of them are actually buried and we still can't get to some of our stations," said Seismologist Ken Smith.

Winter's impact on our plates is much less. We average about thirty to forty earthquakes in Nevada and Eastern California on a daily basis. Many of which we cannot feel. It's been a while since we've had a major earthquake in the Reno area.

"If we had a magnitude six earthquake in Reno it would be a much different than a magnitude five earthquake," added Smith.

The largest quake near Truckee this week had a magnitude of four point one. Not the first cluster of earthquakes we've seen this year.

"Very similar to the the swarms that was near Topaz about two or three weeks ago if you remember that one," added Smith.

We had a bigger earthquake in Nevada last year.

"Pretty significant quake by 9 Mile Ranch southwest of Hawthorne at the end of 2016 and that was three magnitudes of 5.5 That occurred within ten to twenty minutes," said Smith.

Smith says over the the past twenty to thirty years we average about fifteen to twenty thousand earthquakes in Nevada and eastern California a year. For every four earthquakes in California, we see one in Nevada.

It's something we should always be preparing for in our area. If an earthquake happens, you can count on seismologists to be studying them and sending out alerts.