Earthquakes So Far in 2017 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Earthquakes So Far in 2017

Posted: Updated:

It takes a lot of computers to run the Seismic Network at UNR. Several new sensors will eventually be installed throughout the area. Some will go near Truckee too. There is a little delay this year though.

"Many of our sites are on mountain tops and some of them are actually buried and we still can't get to some of our stations," said Seismologist Ken Smith. 

Winter's impact on our plates is much less. We average about thirty to forty earthquakes in Nevada and Eastern California on a daily basis. Many of which we cannot feel.  It's been a while since we've had a major earthquake in the Reno area.

"If we had a magnitude six earthquake in Reno it would be a much different than a magnitude five earthquake," added Smith. 

The largest quake near Truckee this week had a magnitude of four point one. Not the first cluster of earthquakes we've seen this year.

"Very similar to the the swarms that was near Topaz about two or three weeks ago if you remember that one," added Smith. 

We had a bigger earthquake in Nevada last year. 

"Pretty significant quake by 9 Mile Ranch southwest of Hawthorne at the end of 2016 and that was three magnitudes of 5.5 That occurred within ten to twenty minutes," said Smith. 

Smith says over the the past twenty to thirty years we average  about fifteen to twenty thousand earthquakes in Nevada and eastern California a year. For every four earthquakes in California, we see one in Nevada. 

It's something we should always be preparing for in our area. If an earthquake happens, you can count on seismologists to be studying them and sending out alerts. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.