UNLV Unveils New Logo

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has a new look. The school unveiled the "refreshed spirit mark" Wednesday afternoon saying it "captures both the evolution of its athletics brand and the pride the university has in its dynamic community."

The new design replaces the former "Hey Reb!" logo while keeping some of the same elements, like his hat, bandana, and his famous mustache. Other elements include a red star, mountains, and the Las Vegas sign.

You can read the full press release from the UNLV here.