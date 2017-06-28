Women's Basketball Coach Adds Shooting Guard to Team

Nevada head women’s basketball coach Amanda Levens has added shooting guard Izzy Spruit to the 2017-18 roster.



“Izzy is a very talented scorer who comes from an excellent high school and community college program,” said Levens. “She has been well coached and has been a part of winning programs. Izzy understands what it takes to compete for championships and will be a great addition to our team."



Spruit, whose real name is Isabelle but goes by Izzy, is a junior college transfer from Pima Community College in Tucson.

Spruit, who will be eligible for the 2017-18 season, spent one season at Pima CC and will have three years of eligibility remaining. During her one season at Pima CC, she played in all 30 games and averaged 7.6 points per game. Known as a three-point shooter, Spruit shot 33.5 percent from beyond the arc and knocked down 63 three-pointers.



Spruit is a native of Chandler, Arizona and graduated from Mesquite High School. She was a multi-year varsity starter for her high school team and earned an all-state honorable mention in 2015. In her four years on varsity she saw time in over 120 games, averaged 7.2 points per game and hit 219 three-point shots.

Additionally she has seven years of club experience, most recently with Team Arizona Red Elite.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)