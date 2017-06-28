Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1

Posted: Updated:

Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.

It says all current 2017 plans will continue to be offered through the remainder of the 2017 calendar year for 2017 coverage only.

Existing plan members will maintain their current coverage without interruption for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year. 
 
Prominence Health Plan will continue to offer approved plans in the Nevada market for Small Group (2-50), Large Group (50+), and Medicare Advantage in participating counties. Your clients, if eligible, may enroll in those offerings. 
 
Current members must make a selection for 2018 coverage from participating health plans during the open enrollment period in order to maintain continuous health care coverage. 
 
Existing members may visit www.healthcare.gov to view their options. Currently, only 2017 plans will be displayed. 

Plan options for 2018 will be available on and after November 1, 2017. 

Prominence's website will be discontinued for active enrollment on December 1, 2017.

Northern Nevada Medical Center is a UHS facility. 

Earlier this month, Centene announced it would expand its presence in Nevada, Florida, Ohio, Texas and Washington, among other states. To read our previous coverage on Centene, click here 

(Prominence Health Plan contributed to this report.)

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1

    Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:52:46 GMT

    Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.

    More >>

    Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.

    More >>

  • FDA Takes Steps to Boost Generic Competition, Limit Prices

    FDA Takes Steps to Boost Generic Competition, Limit Prices

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-28 18:54:06 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.

    More >>

  • KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:30:04 GMT

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.