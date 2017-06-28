Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1

Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
Officials announced that starting July 7 the weed killer's main ingredient, glyphosate, will appear on a list California keeps of potentially cancerous chemicals.More >>
Merck & Co. said Tuesday that a new type of cholesterol drug reduced heart attacks, deaths and other complications of heart disease in a huge, late-stage study. The positive result was a welcome surprise because three previous experimental drugs of the same type had failed.More >>
Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. So how do you know your body is over-heating? Tonight's Ask the Doctor guest has the answer.More >>
In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.More >>
Four Republican senators say they are not ready to vote for the GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy. Nevada Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have also released statements about the bill.More >>
From bike skills to life skills, an inspiring team of female cyclists is proving to young girls that they, too, can get out of the saddle and dig deep to accomplish their dreams. Find out how to "Bike Like a Girl" in Health Watch.More >>
Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto say they want a bill that keeps Nevada's Medicaid expansion program in place. That could make a huge difference for people in rural counties.More >>
