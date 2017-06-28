Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1

Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.

It says all current 2017 plans will continue to be offered through the remainder of the 2017 calendar year for 2017 coverage only.

Existing plan members will maintain their current coverage without interruption for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year.



Prominence Health Plan will continue to offer approved plans in the Nevada market for Small Group (2-50), Large Group (50+), and Medicare Advantage in participating counties. Your clients, if eligible, may enroll in those offerings.



Current members must make a selection for 2018 coverage from participating health plans during the open enrollment period in order to maintain continuous health care coverage.



Existing members may visit www.healthcare.gov to view their options. Currently, only 2017 plans will be displayed.

Plan options for 2018 will be available on and after November 1, 2017.

Prominence's website will be discontinued for active enrollment on December 1, 2017.

(Prominence Health Plan contributed to this report.)