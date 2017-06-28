Wildfire Burns North of Reno Near Gerlach - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wildfire Burns North of Reno Near Gerlach

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after a wildfire broke out north of Reno near Gerlach.

The 10-acre 447 Fire started just before noon on Wednesday near Empire Ranch Road. 

No structures were threatened by the fire.

BLM resources along with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews helped fight the fire. 

We will release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.