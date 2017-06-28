FDA Takes Steps to Boost Generic Competition, Limit Prices - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FDA Takes Steps to Boost Generic Competition, Limit Prices

Posted: Updated:

The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.

Copycat pills generally have been much cheaper than original brand-name drugs. But recent high-profile cases have shown how lack of competition and medicine shortages allowed several drug companies to drastically increase prices for generics and some older brand-name products such as EpiPen emergency allergy injectors.

New FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made addressing prices a priority, saying that agency can help by increasing market competition. While the FDA reviews and approves medications, it doesn't have the power to regulate prices.

"No patient should be priced out of the medicines they need, and as an agency dedicated to promoting public health, we must do our part to help patients get access to the treatments they require," Gottlieb said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it will now give priority reviews to new generic drugs until there are at least three on the market. That's the level at which prices tend to drop sharply, up to 85% off the brand-name price.

The agency also published its first list of brand-name drugs that no longer have a patent's protection but don't yet have generic competition, a strategy to entice generic drugmakers to develop copycats.

The list includes an HIV medicine, a genetically engineered heart drug, prescription multivitamins and IV salt and sugar solutions. Some have been in short supply, sometimes for years, after quality problems shut down manufacturing lines or companies stopped making them to pursue more profitable products.

Among the best-known cases of dramatic price hikes: Mylan's fivefold increase for EpiPen's price and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's Turing Pharmaceuticals raising the price of an old drug for a deadly infection more than 5,000%, to $750 per pill.

Meanwhile, the FDA has scheduled a July 18 meeting to discuss possible changes to its rules for approving generics, which inadvertently have enabled some makers of brand-name medicines to prevent or delay generic rivals.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1

    Prominence Health Plan to Leave Nevada Starting July 1

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:52:46 GMT

    Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.

    More >>

    Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.

    More >>

  • FDA Takes Steps to Boost Generic Competition, Limit Prices

    FDA Takes Steps to Boost Generic Competition, Limit Prices

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-28 18:54:06 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.

    More >>

  • KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-06-28 13:30:04 GMT

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.