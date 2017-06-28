House Panel Backs Bill to Revive Nevada Nuclear Waste Dump

A House committee has approved a bill that would revive the dormant nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, while also moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas.



Supporters said the bill represents a comprehensive package to solve a nuclear-waste management problem that has festered for more than three decades. The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill, 49-4, Wednesday, sending it to the full House.



The Trump administration has proposed reviving the long-stalled Yucca project 100 miles from Las Vegas. Nevada officials fiercely oppose the plan.



Meanwhile, private companies have proposed state-of-the-art facilities in remote areas of Texas and New Mexico to temporarily house tons of spent fuel that has been piling up at nuclear reactors around the country.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, released the following statement on H.R. 3053:

“Any proposed nuclear repository site or storage facility should require the consent of the host state before it can advance. It is unjust and unfair to force Nevadans to live next to a nuclear waste dump that could harm both their health and livelihood. We also cannot ignore the scientific analysis that has deemed Yucca Mountain unsafe and unfit for nuclear waste storage. This bill ignores the detrimental impacts to Nevada’s communities and economy if Yucca Mountain moves forward. The state of Nevada stands ready to fight any and all proposals that seek to revive Yucca Mountain, and I’m prepared to take on this fight in the Senate.”

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) released this statement:

“This legislation is dead on arrival in the Senate. The only real solution to our nation’s nuclear waste problem is through consent based siting like in my bipartisan, bicameral legislation, the Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act,” said Heller. “We owe it to the American taxpayer to move past the failed policies of Yucca Mountain. I will continue to stand with the State of Nevada and fight this reckless proposal every step of the way in the U.S. Senate.”

Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen released this statement:

"I am pleased with the overwhelming bipartisan support shown today to move the Yucca Mountain process forward through the Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act. While there was the adoption of an amendment for a path to interim storage, it is important to note that the committee agreed interim storage is not an alternative to the long-term solution of Yucca Mountain. The amendment will not take funding or resources away from the Yucca Mountain process.

"I am also pleased the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee today supported the $120 million for Yucca Mountain that includes funding for the host county Nye County. That funding is important for Nye County so the county can participate in the licensing process and support needed services. Nye County and eight other rural counties in Nevada have long supported moving the licensing process forward so the science on Yucca Mountain can be heard."

Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the following statement:



“Today’s vote to resurrect Yucca Mountain is an insult to the state of Nevada. I am deeply disappointed by my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for supporting this horrendous legislation. For decades, Nevadans have expressed our opposition to becoming the country’s dumping ground for nuclear waste. Nothing about today’s bill or so-called compromise amendments appease our concerns. In fact, we’ve made crystal clear that Yucca Mountain is dangerous and a threat to Nevadans and the millions of visitors who come to our state each year. I’ve said this before and I will say it again: Nevada will not compromise on becoming a nuclear waste dumping ground and I will fight tooth and nail to see that Yucca Mountain is dead, once and for all.”

