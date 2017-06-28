WCSD to Adjust Gerlach K-12 School Schedule Due to Burning Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD to Adjust Gerlach K-12 School Schedule Due to Burning Man

The Washoe County School District is adjusting the schedule at Gerlach K-12 School due to increased traffic during the annual Burning Man Festival. 

At its public June 27th meeting, WCSD Board of Trustees voted to cancel classes during the week of August 28th – September 1 at Gerlach K-12 only.  The week of class time will be made up during the last week of winter break from January 8 to January 12, 2018.

“We reached out to our entire school family at Gerlach K-12 school with a survey, and received a 100% response,” said Mike Doering, executive director for the WCSD Office of Student Services. “Everyone was unanimous in approving this proposed schedule change for the upcoming school year. We believe this will address many of the challenges Gerlach students, families, and staff members face during the Burning Man Festival each year, and we appreciate everyone’s participation.”

Gerlach has a population of 206, but the festival which attracts more than 70,000 art enthusiasts, causes increased traffic to the area, disrupting traffic to and from school.

Gerlach families and staff members will receive updated information about the schedule change via the Connect Ed call system.

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)

