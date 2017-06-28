City of Reno Takes Action to Repair Potholes on City Streets

Potholes have multiplied throughout the City of Reno as a result of continuous winter weather and record-breaking precipitation.

The City of Reno is encouraging residents to contact Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) to report potholes.

A work order will be generated for every pothole that is reported, and repairs will be made as soon as possible. If residents are unsure who owns the road they’re concerned about, they can call Reno Direct. Representatives will log regional calls and send the information to the appropriate representatives.

“The Reno City Council and I hear your complaints, and we’re taking action to fix the potholes as quickly as we can,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “This winter has been particularly tough on our streets, and we want to thank our residents for their patience as we work to repair the streets in our community.”

The Reno City Council also recently approved an additional $750,000 for a surface treatment project that will help with preventative road maintenance.

The City is utilizing a specialized, efficient, piece of equipment designed to repair potholes and large cracks with a hot rubberized asphalt.

It is also important for citizens to understand that keeping our roads safe is a collaborative process between the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), the City of Sparks, Washoe County, and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). For example, not all roads are under the City of Reno’s jurisdiction, including McCarran Boulevard and Kietzke Lane.

Should residents have a specific area of roadway they are concerned about, they are encouraged to contact:

City of Reno: Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO or renodirect@reno.gov

City of Sparks: 775-353-2271 or maintenance@cityofsparks.us

NDOT: 775-834-8300 or info@dot.nv.gov

RTC: 775-335-1874 or sgibson@rtcwashoe.com

Washoe County: 775-328-2180 or washoe311@washoecounty.us.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)