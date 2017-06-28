Major Slowdowns on Interstate 80 Eastbound at Rock Boulevard - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Major Slowdowns on Interstate 80 Eastbound at Rock Boulevard

Major slow downs on Interstate 80 eastbound starting at Rock Boulevard because of a crash involving property damage at the Lockwood exit. A sedan and a semi-truck collided, luckily there were no injuries. 

There is a disabled vehicle a few miles east on I-80 that is also causing some slow downs. 

Expect delays as crews clean up this crash. 

