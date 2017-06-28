Man Pulls Knife Out On Walmart Employee - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Pulls Knife Out On Walmart Employee



Reno police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody waiting to be transported to jail.

During the early hours of Wednesday, June  28th a man was confronted for shoplifting at the Walmart in Damonte Ranch. He pulled out a knife, but luckily the Reno police got there in time to detain him. 

He is in custody and police charged him with assault with a deadly weapon. 

