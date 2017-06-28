Pay-to-Park Trend Sweeps Las Vegas, Coming to Tahoe

A trend that is sweeping the Las Vegas Strip has locals and tourists a like not too happy. More and more casinos are charging for parking and now a local casino is joining the trend.

Harrah's and Harvey's Lake Tahoe will be charging $20 for self parking beginning Friday, but only during special events and peak holidays. Reward program members are still free.

We checked in with downtown Reno casino resorts including Circus Circus, Eldorado, and Silver Legacy. They all say they do not charge for parking and have no plans to begin charging. Their parking garages hold thousands of cars and are open to everybody.

Harrah's Reno charges for parking during special events such as Aces games or concerts when they need to prioritize hotel guests.

"If we don't charge our $10 fee our parking garage fills up very quickly, which displaces our casino, hotel, and restaurant guests," said Cierra Ritchie with Harrah's Reno.

The Reno-Sparks Convention Center often charges for parking. Visitors going to the event there this week are being charged $10 to park for the day. People often park at the Atlantis next door because it is free. Their security does have a policy that those who park are customers.

"Our number one priority is always going to be our guests and that they have convenient access to the property and welcoming those new guests who park here to come in and maybe enjoy lunch," said Tracie Barnthouse, Media Relations for the Atlantis.

Paying for parking is painful for some visitors who say they want to spend their money elsewhere.

"Whenever you're paying that extra little bit it does make you decide where you wanna park or where you wanna go next time you visit Reno or some other establishment," said Robert Snaza who visiting from Chehalis, Washington.

There are several metered parking spots in downtown Reno. Those are $1 per hour, Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Reno City Hall recently started charging for parking in their garage. Click here for the details.