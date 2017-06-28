Bunny Yoga At The Nevada Humane Society - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bunny Yoga At The Nevada Humane Society

The Nevada Humane Society is hosting a yoga event but some furry friends will be there to help motivate you. You can bounce over and do bunny yoga at the Nom Nom Nomaste event.

There will be three of theses one-of-a-kind classes at the Reno shelter on 2825 Longley Lane.

  • Thursday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m
  • Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m
  • Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m

Spots are limited so they ask that you RSVP. Also, they ask that you bring a $10 donation of a bag or new CareFresh animal bedding as payment for the class. All interested yogis are asked to bring their own yoga mat.

