Aces Offense Silenced in Second Consecutive Loss to Bees

Aces Release

6/27/2017

The Reno Aces were held to just four hits Tuesday night, falling by a score of nine to three to the Salt Lake Bees at Smith's Park. The second consecutive loss to the Bees brings Reno to 48-30 on the season, still eight games up in the Pacific North Division over second-place Tacoma after falling to Las Vegas, who sealed a late comeback victory.

For the second consecutive night, the Aces struck the plate first with three runs in the early going on three hits. D-backs rehabber A.J. Pollock led off the contest with a double to right-center field and was followed by a strikeout by Ketel Marte. After a walk drawn by Oswaldo Arcia, Christian Walker collected two RBI after he sent a double off of the outfield wall. Jeremy Hazelbaker and Jack Reinheimer loaded the bases after a single and walk respectively, while Socrates Brito sent in the Aces third run on his sacrifice fly ball to right field.

Similarly to game one Monday night after the Aces totaled three runs in the second, the Bees returned once again with a timely comeback, scoring at least a run in each of the first four innings. Salt Lake scored two runs in the bottom half of the first on two hits off of Aces starter Nick Baker, who replaced scheduled starter Braden Shipley after he was recalled by Arizona Tuesday afternoon.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Bees tied the game up at three apiece started on a leadoff walk and manufactured on two singles in the inning, but then went ahead 4-3 in the third thanks to Cesar Puello's second home run of the series.

In the fourth, Puello caused more damage when he scorched a two-out line drive with the bases loaded off of new Aces reliever Anfernee Benitez to add two more runs and increase the Bees lead to 6-3.

Scoreless until the seventh, the Bees collected two singles and, with two out, Nolan Fontana lasered what looked like a routine line-drive directly to centerfield off of Benitez, but at the last second, tailed away from the glove of Hazelbaker, resulting in Fontana's second inside-the-park home run of the season, extending the Bees lead to 9-3 and ending their offensive production for the night.

Second Aces reliever Louis Coleman completed a hitless, scoreless inning and a third. Baker finished after three and one-third innings with six runs credited. The three Reno pitchers would combine for a total of eight walks and seven strikeouts on the night.

Reno only recorded one hit after the first inning, coming in the sixth on Brito's infield single, marking just the third time in the 2017 campaign where the Aces were held to four hits.

The Aces continue the four-game series against Salt Lake with game three tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at Smith's Park.