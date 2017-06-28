No Changes to be Made to WCSD Sex Education - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

No Changes to be Made to WCSD Sex Education

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

After months of deliberation and countless community meetings, the Washoe County School District decided Tuesday they would start from scratch when it comes to the Sex Education program known as S.H.A.R.E. 

This decision came following personnel changes in the program. There are now three new members and the committee collectively decided it would be best to go back to the drawing board when it comes to S.H.A.R.E. revisions. 

One of the most important reasons for doing so is because the committee realized there aren't any district-wide sexual health standards to go by.

Starting this Fall, the committee's first plan of action will be to establish a set of those sex health standards going forward. These can then be used as guidelines for new or revised curriculum to be written. 

In the meantime, the existing sex-ed program will stay. Fox says they will be working on officially notifying parents about this decision within the coming weeks. 

When new revisions to the SHARE program are ready for proposal, the district encourages community feedback.

To take a look at the current curriculum, you can visit their website here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.