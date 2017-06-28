Urology Nevada Builds a New Facility to Meet Demands

In response to the growth of the Reno-Tahoe region, Urology Nevada is combining its three Reno offices into one 21,500 regional care center. Located at 5560 Kietzke Lane, Building A, in Reno, Nevada, Miles Construction started groundwork the first week of June with an anticipated project completion of spring 2018.

“We selected Miles Construction following a rigorous vetting, selection and interview process,” Stephen Gabelich, MBA, FACHE, CMPE chief operations officer for Urology Nevada said. “In the end, it was an easy decision. They understood our priorities and their qualifications spoke for themselves. Our new facility will be designed to meet the changing needs of our region while allowing us to provide an exceptional patient experience.”

Urology Nevada is the largest practice of urologists in the region with eight Board Certified doctors and five advanced practitioners. Physicians employ the latest and state-of-the-art technologies and treatments, such as robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery with the daVinici Surgical system, cryotherapy, microwave and laser therapies for prostate disorders, Urolift, as well as shock wave and laser treatments for kidney stone disease. The practice also provides cancer patients a range of radiation treatment options at Radiation Oncology, located at Care Center Damonte Ranch.