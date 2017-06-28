Food Bank of Northern Nevada to Hold Scheels Summer of Service Event Saturday

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting their Scheels Summer of Service volunteer event this weekend.

Saturday, volunteers will be packing produce into family-size bags for distribution to Food Bank clients through the Mobile Harvest program and the Food Bank partner agencies.

All participants in will be entered into a drawing for a family 5 pack of Wild Island Water park tickets along with additional Wild Island attraction tickets. There will also be carnival games and free lunch.

The event is being held on Saturday, July 22 from 11 am – 1 p.m. at The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Donald W. Reynolds Food Distribution Center ( 550 Italy Drive in McCarran).

Children of all ages are welcome when they volunteer with a parent or an adult.

For more information visit fbnn.org.