Venezuela: Helicopter Strafes Court In 'Terrorist Attack'

The Reno Aces were held to just four hits Tuesday night, falling by a score of 9-3 to the Salt Lake Bees at Smith's Park.More >>
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss several issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday.More >>
After months of deliberation and countless community meetings, the Washoe County School District decided Tuesday they would start from scratch when it comes to the Sex Education program known as S.H.A.R.E.More >>
In response to the growth of the Reno-Tahoe region, Urology Nevada is combining its three Reno offices into one 21,500 regional care center.More >>
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting their Scheels Summer of Service volunteer event this weekend.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
