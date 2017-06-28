Kristen Remington's 'Breast Cancer 2 Bikini' Wins Gracie Award

KTVN’s very own Kristen Remington is bringing home a Gracie Award for her ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ Special.

‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ aired in the summer of 2016, to watch the full story click here.

This week Kristen ventured to New York City to accept the Gracie Award for local community programming.

She even got to meet CBS Sunday Morning's Jane Pauley - who won the Lifetime Achievement Award!

‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ was also nominated for an Emmy Award.