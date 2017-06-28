Kristen Remington's 'Breast Cancer 2 Bikini' Wins Gracie Award - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Kristen Remington's 'Breast Cancer 2 Bikini' Wins Gracie Award

Posted: Updated:

KTVN’s very own Kristen Remington is bringing home a Gracie Award for her ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ Special.

‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ aired in the summer of 2016, to watch the full story click here.

This week Kristen ventured to New York City to accept the Gracie Award for local community programming.

She even got to meet CBS Sunday Morning's Jane Pauley - who won the Lifetime Achievement Award!

‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ was also nominated for an Emmy Award.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.