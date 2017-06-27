William N. Pennington Life Center Opens in Fallon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

William N. Pennington Life Center Opens in Fallon

A new senior center is open in Fallon and Tuesday officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Churchill County has completed construction of the new $5 million dollar senior center, known as the William N. Pennington.

The original senior center, started by the Soroptimist International of Fallon was dedicated to this community on June 17, 1977.

The building, boasts 16,000 square feet of space for seniors to enjoy dining services, friends, recreation and art opportunities as well as salon and medical services, and a variety of other resources.

This state-of-the-art facility designed by Architect, Frank Woodliff III, and constructed by Ferguson Construction, includes a  commercial kitchen where 100+ meals per day will be served to seniors in the dining room, while another 190 will be prepared and delivered to local homebound seniors through the Meals On Wheels Program.

The new Life Center is located on Maine Street in the heart of historic downtown Fallon.

