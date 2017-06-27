Law Enforcement Officer Shot in Sacramento - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Law Enforcement Officer Shot in Sacramento

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a transit deputy was shot in the face Monday at a light rail station in Sacramento after getting into a fight with a suspect.
    
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the deputy was conscious and talking as he was being transported to a hospital by ambulance.
    
He says officers in a helicopter who responded to the scene within minutes after the shooting saw the suspect ran into a hotel. He says about 100 officers are at the scene.
    
He says the shooting happened Monday evening at the Regional Transit light rail station near Watt Avenue and Interstate 80.
    
Turnbull says the deputy and the shooter got into a fight, which escalated into a shooting.
    
It's not clear what started the fight.

