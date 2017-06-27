Reno 1868 FC's Richards Earns Team of the Week Honors

Reno 1868 FC Release

6/27/2017

Following an excellent return to his native Portland, Reno 1868 FC defender Brent Richards was named to the USL's Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Richards showed off his passing skills (84 percent accuracy) and helped set up the Seth Casiple goal against his former club, Portland Timbers 2, in Reno’s 2-0 win.

USL Team of the Week

GK – Keasel Broome, Pittsburgh Riverhounds: A late injury replacement in the starting lineup, Broome posted a five-save shutout as the Riverhounds defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0 last Thursday.

D – Liam Doyle, Swope Park Rangers: Doyle’s first professional goal highlighted a strong all-around performance as the Rangers rallied to defeat Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2-1 last Wednesday.

D – Sean McFarlane, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: McFarlane scored the only goal as the Switchbacks ended San Antonio’s 14-game unbeaten streak, and was solid all-around defensively.

D – Brent Richards, Reno 1868 FC: Richards led 1868 FC to a 2-0 victory against his former club, the Portland Timbers 2, helping set up Seth Casiple’s game-winning goal.

M – Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence: Martinez scored both goals as the Independence claimed a 2-0 victory on the road to move into the USL Eastern Conference playoff positions.

M – Sebastian Velasquez, Real Monarchs SLC: Velasquez recorded a pair of assists as the Monarchs set a USL record with their ninth consecutive win by defeating Reno 1868 FC last Monday.

M – Kenney Walker, FC Cincinnati: Walker was outstanding in the center of midfield in FCC’s 2-0 win against Saint Louis, completing 58-of-69 passes, creating three scoring chances and recording eight tackles.

M – Zach Mathers, Seattle Sounders FC 2: Mathers had three goals in two games over the week, including a pair of goals in S2’s 3-2 victory against OKC Energy FC last Monday night.

F – Wilson Kneeshaw, Sacramento Republic FC: Kneeshaw recorded a goal and three assists in Republic FC’s two wins in Week 14, including one goal and two assists in its 6-2 win against Rio Grande Valley FC.

F – Romario Williams, Charleston Battery: Williams scored two goals and added an assist to move into the lead in the race for the USL Golden Boot as Charleston took a 6-1 win against Toronto FC II.



F – Trevin Caesar, Sacramento Republic FC: Caesar recorded four goals and one assist in two games, including a hat trick in a 6-2 victory against Rio Grande Valley FC last Wednesday night.