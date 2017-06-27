Elko Sprays for Mosquito on June 29 and July 2 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko Sprays for Mosquito on June 29 and July 2

The City of Elko Parks Department says they plan to spray for mosquitoes Thursday and Sunday morning this week.

On Thursday, June 29 and Sunday, July 2 in the morning, they will spray for mosquitoes in the areas of Humboldt River Corridor, Elko City Cemetery, Ruby View Golf Course, all City Parks, The Elko Regional Airport, and the Water Treatment Facility. 

Officials say the insecticides are toxic to bees and they encourage beekeepers in those areas to take necessary precautions to protect their bees.

To help with mosquito abatement efforts they are asking people to empty any stagnant water from things like tires, boats, and buckets because these areas are the perfect breeding ground for them.

