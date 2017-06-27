WCSD Balances, Finalizes Budget

The Washoe County School Board voted to finalize its budget for the next fiscal year Tuesday, following a big scare over a multi-million dollar deficit.

WCSD learned that its budget would be $6.5 million short, after the state legislature released its budget information for the next fiscal year. To prevent a crisis, lawmakers signed an emergency $5 million allotment to help them balance the budget for 2018. To make up the rest, WCSD is cutting $1.6 million from a litigation fund for pending cases.

"We don't know if we are going to have to pay that or not," district CFO Tom Ciesynski said of the litigation money, "so for the time being we will lower that estimated expense to make up the remaining 1.6 that we need to balance Fiscal Year '18."

The district has been scrambling to fill a budget hole for months. The board already voted to make cuts to eliminate a recurring $40 million deficit, which they have been filling for the last few years using savings. Those savings have run out, so they had to make cuts to cover most of the shortfall. State funding didn't quite cover the remainder, leaving the $6.5 million dollar deficit.

The emergency measure from the legislature is a one-time funding allocation, though, so the district will be looking at another deficit in the next budget cycle.

"We'll have to look and see what we can do on our end," Ciesynski said, "and then we'll certainly be in contact with folks in Carson City to see if there's anything they can do on their end, and we'll work to balance the budget that way."

Ciesynski said there are still some possible opportunities for more funding following the last legislative session, and they are looking through those closely. The district's budget must be balanced in order to be finalized.